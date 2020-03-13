Regina mayor outlines city's COVID-19 plans

Mayor Michael Fougere, city manager Chris Holden and fire Chief Layne Jackson provided details Friday morning on Regina's response to the COVID-19 threat.

On Thursday, officials with Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health confirmed the first presumptive case of COVID-19 was recorded in the province. So far, there are no reported cases in Regina.

The city runs a variety of recreational programs, ranging from swimming lessons to pickleball, that often put people in close proximity.

There are also events such as concerts that take place at city-owned facilities.

On Friday, the city said COVID-19 will not stop the city from providing essential services.

Fougere said there is a plan to make sure police officers can continue to respond to calls as needed if any COVID-19 cases are confirmed in the city.

He said the city is discussing upcoming public events at its facilities, but is not announcing cancellations yet.

The city is also encouraging its staff to work from home. All out-of-province travel has been cancelled.