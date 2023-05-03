Mayor, parents and school division call for high school in White City, Sask.

White City, Sask., currently doesn't have a high school, but the town's mayor, parents and school division say that needs to change.

The town, located about 20 kilometres east of Regina, has two elementary schools. Both are currently over-capacity.

Brian Fergusson, White City's mayor, says that's because of rapid population growth.

"We have a huge number of families that have moved here in that growth period from the middle 2000s to 2018," Fergusson said." These are young families which are going to need not only elementary school, but of course they're going to need a high school in a few years as well."

Fergusson predicts there will be around 600 high school-aged students in White City by 2030. That number doesn't include teenagers from the neighbouring town of Emerald Park.

The Prairie Valley School Division said White City/Emerald Park is the only Saskatchewan community with a population over 5,000 without a high school. The school division said it has been asking the province for a high school there for more than a decade, as the population began to grow in the area and the two elementary schools filled up.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Education confirmed it has received an application from the Prairie Valley School division for a new high school in White City.

"The application is being reviewed against other capital priorities in the province and approved requests are announced each year on Budget Day," a Ministry of Education spokesperson wrote to CBC news in an emailed statement.

White City already has land set aside in case the request for a high school is approved.

Petition garners hundreds of signatures

Jennifer Ford started a petition calling on the province to build a high school in White City. Her goal is to have her four kids attend a high school there rather than be bussed to Greenall High School in Balgonie.

"How do you have two full elementary schools and no high school for these children to go to in their own area?" Ford said on CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

"[It] occurred to me that I only have four years before my oldest goes to high school. I need to get this moving now so that hopefully it is built before he goes."

For Ford's children — who live on an acreage south of Regina — going to Balgonie would mean an hour-long bus ride to high school every morning. If a high school is built in White City, the commute would be cut by 15 minutes.

It isn't just the longer bus rides that concern Ford. She said her children would need a billet to take them in during periods of inclement weather when school buses can't operate.





"I don't know anyone in Balgonie. I don't work with anybody in Regina that lives in Balgonie. I have no idea who I would put as a billet for my children."

Prairie Valley School Division's preliminary figures show 743 students are enrolled at Greenall High School — an increase of 16 students from last year. The division said there is already a need for upgrade at the Balgonie high school. A modernization project for Greenall high school was approved last spring.

The division said both the modernization project and the new high school are necessary to ensure students in the area receive a high-quality education.

Ford expects enrolment increases at Greenall to continue to rise if a school isn't built in White City. She said the White City elementary schools are pulling in students from outside of town, and those kids aren't included in the estimations of who would attend the "needed" high school.

As of Wednesday morning, 660 people had signed Ford's petition.