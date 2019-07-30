City of Regina considers 24/7 work to speed up construction projects

The City of Regina is looking at how it can ease traffic congestion by speeding up construction projects, after the issue was brought up at last night's city council meeting.

Coun. Lori Bresciani asked city administration if it had considered extending construction work hours, or introducing overnight and weekend hours for construction, and offering incentives for contractors to finish work early.

Mayor Michael Fougere said the city is considering these suggestions, but likely nothing will be done until next year.

"We have to do better in terms of how we stage these projects, that they come all at once and they do create congestion right across the city and we need to do better," Fougere acknowledged. "And we will do better next year."

Bresciani said the city also needs to consider the overall cost of projects, for instance, by weighing what it is paying in overtime wages.

"We know that there are people that are unemployed that would like to work, so is there an opportunity to hire more people to work during these times rather than paying the overtime?" she said.

One idea includes introducing 24/7 construction on major roads, with Fougere suggesting this could apply to work on the Ring Road bridges.

"Those are ideas that we think would speed up the construction season, make it more efficient and we want people to get where they want to go much more quickly," Fougere said.