'It's democracy': Regina mayor defends late meetings after council doesn't get through full agenda

Regina city council cut its monthly meeting short on Monday evening because it was dragging too far into the night.

Councillors voted for the adjournment 6-5. Mayor Michael Fougere said it's not a common tactic, as council usually finishes meetings after addressing every item on the agenda.

"Last night, council felt they wanted to break at quarter to 11 and this is because they feel we want to make good decisions, we're alert and ready to go," Fougere told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Tuesday.

Fougere said it's simply the process working to ensure that people are able to say what they need to, but that no democratic process is perfect.

He said that speakers have five minutes to speak to motions, with another three minutes available to propose an amendment.

"As long as we don't duplicate ourselves and go in circles on discussion — which we don't typically do — it's democracy," Fougere continued.

"People want to be heard. Ten, eleven people want to speak and have their voice heard. It does take time."

The mayor had been scheduled to put forth notice of a motion calling on the city to accelerate the replacement of lead water lines, but the adjournment meant it never happened.

Delegations are held at 5:30 p.m. Fougere said it's important to give people time to prepare rather than take time off of work to appear before council.

Next year's meetings will see councillors meet earlier in the afternoon. They'll deal with motions that do not require debate or delegations, Fougere added.

A date for council to finish Monday's agenda has not yet been set.