Regina mayor concerned about how city proposal plans to go about incentivizing density

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters is taking aim at how a proposed city plan hopes to incentivize intensification — the practice of increasing density rather than building the city outward — saying there should be other options to consider.

Masters said having a levy, then offering to pay that levy back to builders, isn't the way to go about it.

Regina's official community plan has a goal of 30 per cent increased urban density in the city centre. Instead, since 2013, there's been a 12.2 per cent cumulative intensification rate and population growth of only 74 new residents in the core neighbourhoods.

The city says increasing density has benefits including being better for the environment, using current buildings more efficiently, an increase in tax revenue and building the city up not out.

The city found that barriers include infrastructure conditions "insufficient to support intensification," "not in my backyard" attitudes toward infill and unknown associated costs.

The city is proposing to study a few options and report back on what seems best. They include a development charge rebate, a grant, rebate of intensification levies and five-year tax exemptions to developers. This proposal passed with only Masters against.

Masters said that two years ago, the previous city council put an intensification levy on any new development on a downtown core site. She said taking that levy, then paying it back as a grant or exemption, doesn't make sense.

"We're going to levy somewhere between 15 to 30 per cent depending upon the use they want to build, but residential would be higher. And then we're going to look at ways to pay it back?" Masters said.

Masters said she believes the incentive is based on a faulty foundation. Masters said that compared to other cities — such as Calgary, Edmonton or Saskatoon — Regina does well on some metrics but not others.

"If we're looking for people to invest, incentivizing them, then just incentivize them," she said. "It seems counterintuitive to me."

Masters said she doesn't have the right answer but that it's not more of the same.

"We have people living downtown and moving about downtown. We know it's better for safety, it's better for commerce. It's better for the vibrancy of our city. And what we've been doing hasn't been working."