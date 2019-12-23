A case for the property tax increase: Regina mayor talks money in year-end interview

Mayor Michael Fougere is heading into an election year and will oversee the implementation of a municipal budget that he says he does not support.

It's also a budget that increases the property taxes 3.25 per cent — the lowest increase in a decade of property tax hikes.

"I think the conversation has changed for over a decade. It's not so much that we shouldn't have a tax increase. It's 'why' are we having a tax increase," Fougere said on Thursday.

Despite a slumping economy, the city of Regina is forecasting a $5.6-million budget surplus. A surplus is typically money reserved for capital costs to cover infrastructure expenses, but that's not always the case.

Fougere sat down with CBC News for a year-end interview where he said city council has always tried to communicate with citizens about the intentions of the municipal government. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

CBC: There have been ten consecutive years of property tax increases in the City of Regina. What do you say to that?

Fougere: We can assure residents that they're getting value for the money, because it is their money we're taking. It's taxpayer's money, it's after-tax money in their pockets and we're saying we want to increase your taxes to pay for everything that that's fundamental to our city. Snow removal, garbage collection, fixing our streets, water, sewer, police, fire -- all these things are critical to our quality of life.

You say you do not support the budget -- why?

I felt we had a significant surplus from last year that we could use to lessen the impact on those who are on fixed incomes, the elderly, those who were indigent, that could use some help and are looking for help. We should look at that too and say, 'OK, we do need taxes to go up to to pay for services that have become more expensive, more diversified and just more difficult.'

What are some of the considerations council has to make during the budget deliberations?

If we can defend and show a better quality of life, a better service, I think people are satisfied. But if they're not, if they don't see the link between the tax level and increase service, they begin to say 'well, why do you need this? Why would you want to do that?' So, that's a good discussion to have. And council, in my view, has done this for many years, has said we're explaining to the public why we need this money.

Council wants the public to know they're getting value for their dollar. What are some examples of getting their money's worth?

The Lawson Aquatic Centre is in need of updating and we need to do that. So, we have a recreation master plan that lists several different different things we need to do over a few years. We need to have the resources to match federal and provincial money on infrastructure, or for things we want to do ourselves. So that money is really critical.

We did the same thing for the last five years: every year for five years, one per cent of mill rate was dedicated to look at local roads and infrastructure. We have a material change in the quality of life of our local streets. So that's how we plan for growth. That's how you make sure that we have the resources available to meet the challenges to go forward.

What is the city's role in housing and vacancy?

The Housing Commission doesn't set policy. It raises platforms to talk about some solutions or what it could look like for our committee. Homelessness is one of them. But it's also for innovation in the market and it advises the planning commission [and] city council, so it's really not a decision-making body. But that being said, we have reports from CMHC that talk about a vacancy rate of 7.5 per cent, but we have rents that remain high.

The City Regina cannot change that. We can talk about what may be the cause of that but our role in housing is limited to what the province allows us to do. Housing is really a federal or provincial issue but we can talk about that and there really is no real, as far as I can see, a real clear definition of why that's happening.

How does city council work with residents and their asks and demands, whether it be more money for recreation or less money for police, or transit, etc.?

Well, this is part of the art of governing: unlimited demands with limited resources to do it. So, in this case, what played out was 'police service, the budget: too much, not enough. Transit: too much, not enough.'

This is about council balancing [the demands]. This is my 23rd budget and this is always the case. Now, the examples are different but it's about listening to eleven people come together and talk about what they what they think is very important for our community, in this case public safety.

Some people think we put too much money in the police service and want to redirect the police service money, which we can't do that. Others want to give more money to police service, which we have given [money for] four new police officers and about 14 positions have been added to the police service in the coming year.

So it's about finding balance and compromise. We came to a fairly strong compromise and, even the budget itself, very strong at the end of the day. A significant portion supported both the police budget and the city budget as well.