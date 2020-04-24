Snow, rain, fire and COVID restrictions to greet Sask. campers and cottagers this May long weekend

May long weekend is often a bit mercurial in Saskatchewan, with anything from scorching heat waves to spring blizzards on offer, but this year campers and cottage owners are also facing wildfires, highway closures, power outages and COVID-19 restrictions.

"Well power is our biggest concern right now," said Sherry Palidwar, owner of Ambrose Grocery and Ambrose Pharmacy at Emma Lake, a resort community about 54 kilometres north of Prince Albert, where a wildfire continues to burn out-of-control.

The Cloverdale wildfire near Prince Albert covers about 40 square kilometres and forced the closure of Highway 55 to Meath Park. It has also left about 9,000 people without power since Monday, including many homes and businesses in Emma Lake.

Palidwar said her stores have relied on a backup generator to continue operating.

"There's some limitations to what it can do. Our bakery ovens aren't operating right now and we're not able to sell propane, but it's keeping the beer cold and the doors open," Palidwar said.

Palidwar anticipates people wanting to get away to the lake for the long weekend, especially with more than a year of restricted travel due to COVID-19. While the government is allowing travel within the province, it is advising cottage owners to limit contact with the local community.

"If power is restored I think we're going to be OK," Palidwar said.

"We're still going to have the numbers come up here because everyone wants to open up their cabin right now. Even if it's cold people will still hunker down."

1:54 PM: UPDATE 5: Waskesiu, Meath Park, Paddockwood, La Ronge, Stanley Mission, Christopher Lake, Emma Lake, surrounding areas. Crews have been cleared to enter the area to conduct ground patrols to determine extent of the damage from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> 1/2 —@SaskPower

Cool, wet weather expected for the long weekend

Environment Canada is predicting cool temperatures across Saskatchewan for the May long weekend, according to meteorologist Terri Lang.

She said the area around Cypress Hills is in for a snowstorm and the southern part of the province can expect rain possibly turning into snow.

The central portion of the province, including Prince Albert and nearby resort communities, will be cool this weekend, with potential for snow on Monday, Lang said.

At Candle Lake, a resort town of about 900 year-round residents 80 kilometres north of Prince Albert, businesses are gearing up for the influx of tourists during the May long weekend.

Ron Senkowski, food and beverage manager at the Water's Edge Restaurant and Lounge, doesn't expect a drop in business due to the wildfire.

He is, however, worried about road closures.

"How are we going to get our delivery service?"

Senkowski said he has plenty of food at the restaurant, but needs beverage deliveries from Prince Albert.

Candle Lake mayor Terry Kostyna said people can still get to the lake by taking a detour.

"The province has provided many opportunities for people to go around," Kostyna said.

"Nobody's had a challenge. People are excited to come up and visit their place and make sure it's OK."

Tyler Baker, General Manager at the Waskesiu Golf Course, said not much can surprise him about a May long weekend.

"Typically we kind of chuckle. There's always one bad day out of a May long weekend, whether it's snow or rain or cold."

Baker said that, so far, no one has cancelled any tee times due to the chilly forecast and there's no evidence of smoke from the forest fire. But their area, about 90 kilometres north of Prince Albert, is also affected by the power outage.

"We're gearing up for, hopefully, what might be a normal long weekend. But with the power down, we're not sure what to expect this year."