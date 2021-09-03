People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier not pursuing charges after getting egged in Saskatoon: SPS

People's Party of Canada (PPC) Leader Maxime Bernier is not expected to pursue charges after he was hit on the head with an egg at a campaign event in Saskatoon last week.

A Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) spokesperson confirmed with CBC News Wednesday afternoon that officers were called to the hotel where Bernier was speaking the night of Sept. 2.

"When police arrived, the victim would not provide a statement to police and did not want to pursue charges," wrote Kelsie Fraser, a senior public relations and strategic communications consultant with SPS, in an email.

"Unless the victim contacts police and wishes for charges, no further investigation is expected."

People's Party leader gets egged on video 0:27 Maxime Bernier was egged by a man who posted the video on Twitter 0:27

A video posted to Twitter shows a man appearing to request a photo with Bernier. When Bernier poses with a thumbs up, the perpetrator smashes an egg into the back of the politician's head.

Bernier appears to then assure onlookers he's OK as he runs his hands through his hair.

The day after the incident, PPC spokesperson Martin Masse told CBC News the campaign doesn't have security at its rallies — only volunteers, who are often former police officers or veterans.

"There is no screening at our events. Everyone is welcome to come meet Mr. Bernier," he said.

Masse noted a similar incident happened on the 2019 federal campaign trail, when a glass of water was thrown at Bernier. He said the PPC leader played down that incident as well, choosing not to follow through with charges.

Bernier's egging is just one of a few recent physical attacks involving party leaders throughout this election.

Over the Labour Day long weekend, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was pelted with gravel during a campaign stop in London, Ont. That incident is currently under investigation by the London Police Service.