National charity places executive director Max FineDay on administrative leave after allegations of abuse

A national charity focused on empowering young Indigenous people and reconciliation efforts says it has placed its executive director on administrative leave after allegations of abuse made against him by a former partner.

The Canadian Roots Exchange said in a statement Thursday that Max FineDay is not currently acting as executive director, or in any other role with the organization.

FineDay, who is from Sweetgrass First Nation in Saskatchewan, has made a name for himself as a speaker and regular commentator on reconciliation, youth and Indigenous issues.

The statement from the board of directors says the organization has taken steps to begin an external and independent investigation into the matter, as well as directly investigating the claims made by Bailey Greenspon on Twitter.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday evening, Greenspon addressed FineDay and accused him of physically abusing her, and alleged that he made disparaging remarks about women and transgender people at times during their relationship between 2017 and 2018.

Greenspon said she made the posts because while FineDay "purports to be a leader when it comes to gender and sexuality," her experience suggests otherwise. She accused FineDay of not valuing the lives of women or transgender people.

CBC contacted Greenspon on Friday. She declined to comment further, saying she had nothing more to add beyond what she had already made public.

FineDay released a statement on Friday which indicated he will "accept all findings that this process may reach," but stopped short of admitting wrongdoing in connection with the allegations against him.

"I have held a mirror up to Canadians and challenged them to do better. Now that mirror is being held up to me," his statement said.

FineDay's statement also says he is stepping away from the Canadian Roots Exchange and the boards he serves on, rather than being assigned to administrative leave.

The Broadbent Institute, a Canadian think tank, said in a statement it accepted FineDay's resignation from its board of directors.

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses said in a statement that it "will be stepping away from any affiliation with CRE and Max FineDay pending the outcome of a full investigation of these allegations."

A 2019 Facebook post by the union says "SUN has worked closely with Max FineDay in recent years to engage registered nurses in meaningful reconciliation dialogue."

"As health-care professionals, registered nurses and SUN will always stand against domestic and gender-based violence and harassment in all its forms," the union's Friday statement said.

In addition to placing FineDay on adminitrative leave, the Canadian Roots Exchange said it has set up a confidential accountability email for people to raise concerns or issues related to the organization's work.

FineDay has contributed to CBC Saskatchewan as a writer.