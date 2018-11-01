Matt Dunstone rink may relocate to Alberta but team will continue to represent Sask.

While the Matt Dunstone curling rink is looking to move from Saskatchewan to Alberta, Dunstone says they plan on remaining a Saskatchewan team.

It was reported on Oct. 23 that Dunstone was considering the possibility of moving his team out from Regina to Calgary, but he said he is still working out the logistics.

"One thing that we wanted to make clear is that this is a Saskatchewan team and that'll never change," Dunstone said. "But we're still working on ways on how we're going to be able to compete."

The team, which won the Tim Hortons Brier weeks before the pandemic hit in Canada, is currently looking forward to another Brier as well as the Olympic trials in just over a year.

"That's our goal and our 100 per cent focus and we feel there's a little more opportunity in Alberta right now to achieve those goals."

Dunstone said the possibility of moving the team to Alberta stems from the Saskatchewan government's decision to cancel curling events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The instance we ran into last weekend when they had approved a 24 team event two weeks prior to the event but the night before the event they shut it down," he said. "It's a bit of a risk for us to plan on playing these events in Saskatchewan."

Dunstone's team won bronze in the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier, weeks before the pandemic hit. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Dunstone said COVID-19 has made his curling career "very difficult" to not only get together as a team to practice and train, but to compete as well.

He noted in Alberta, the province has run multiple curling events in recent months that he said have run smoothly.

According to the Curl Alberta website, the league is allowing teams from other provinces to travel into Alberta as long as a two-metre physical distance is maintained.

Since the Saskatchewan Health Authority states interprovincial travel is not permitted, CurlSask has released guidelines on travel to other provinces. On the CurlSask website it states teams from Saskatchewan are not permitted to leave the province for sport.

"We're 13 months out now from the Olympic trials and our team knows that curling isn't the most important thing in the world but at the end of the day it's something that is very important to us that we dedicate hours a day to it," Dunstone said. "It's part of our everyday lives."

Curling during a pandemic

Dunstone said he is hesitant to call his curling career a job, but notes that a lot of days he is putting in the same amount of hours as he would a job.

"You're in contact with the guys pretty much 24 hours a day," Dunstone said. "A lot of the time it is business and figuring out how we can get better."

He said he has been setting up Zoom calls with his team to talk about curling when they don't have access to ice.

Dunstone said his team has also taken a hit financially due to the pandemic.

"They've cancelled all seven of those events that are $125,000 dollar purses and national broadcasted games across the world really," he said. "There's definitely loss."