Regina event showcases Indigenous women's voices on day that controversial lecture had been scheduled

An event at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina Thursday is bringing together women to have their voices heard.

Speaking for Ourselves will feature women performing songs and poetry, as well as an open mic. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CST and open to the public.

It comes after a Campus Smudge Walk set to begin at the Tipi Doors at the First Nations University of Canada at 11 a.m. CST.

Chasity Delorme said the idea for the event was sparked after the University of Regina invited George Elliot Clarke to speak at the previously planned Woodrow Lloyd Lecture. The lecture had been scheduled for Thursday.

In December, there were calls for the lecture to be cancelled due to Clarke having edited poetry for Steven Kummerfield, who was convicted of manslaughter in the beating death of Pamela George in 1995. Clarke told CBC that he wasn't ruling out reading Kummerfield's work during the lecture.

Clarke later apologized to members of George's family, said he would not read any of Kummerfield's poetry at the event and, the following day, cancelled the lecture completely.

We are also reclaiming our space within our communities and taking on the responsibility of protecting our community. - Chasity Delorme

Delorme said she and other women were talking before the cancellation and decided to take things into their own hands.

"That's kind of where the seed was planted," Delorme said.

Delorme said the organizers kept Pamela George's family's emotions and thoughts at the forefront while planning the event. One of the guest presenters is Chelsey George — Pamela's daughter.

The organizers call their group Matriarchs on Duty, inspired by the traditional role of women in Indigenous society, Delorme said.

"Historically it was the women who oversaw what happens in the community. Although we had male chiefs to represent us — it was always the women who made decisions," she said. "So we are also reclaiming our space within our communities and taking on the responsibility of protecting our community."

Delorme said inviting Clarke to give the lecture was wrong to begin with.

"It's unfortunate that the committee who selected him didn't do their research," she said. "Even when they did find out the connection, their lack of empathy is still actually what the community is hurting from."

Truth and reconciliation should have superseded academic freedom of speech in this case, Delorme said.

"The ripple effect was not only the family," she said. "But an entire community lost their faith in the University of Regina."