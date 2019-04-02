Maternity, paternity and adoptive leave now allowable for MLAs

Babies are now allowed in the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly

No, they won't be representing you, but they are now allowed to be in attendance.

NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer announced her own pregnancy in February and has been working to make some changes.

"Infants are no longer considered strangers in the chamber which sounds very strange, because it is, but it allows for MLAs who are caregiving for an infant to be able to bring their infant into the chamber with them."

It's a historic provision that if there's a stranger — a non-member of the assembly — on the floor, another member could tell the Speaker and the Speaker could ask them to leave.

'It's huge for me'

There are also now provisions for MLAs to take maternity, paternity and adoptive leave, which came as a relief to Sarauer.

"It's huge for me personally, of course. It's something that I've obviously stressed about since finding out I was pregnant so it's nice to not have to worry about whether or not a maternity leave can be accommodated in my place of business."

There isn't a specific number of weeks attached to the leave. It's similar to the provisions around bereavement or illness which have no rules about how many days you can be away from the chamber.

"We wanted to ensure that this that we made this as accessible to as many people as possible," Saraeur said.

Other changes include change tables in the washrooms and a high chair in the cafeteria. The legislature is also working to arrange specialized access passes to caregivers so they don't have to be subject to the regular security provisions.

A champion for the cause

Sarauer said she's been uncomfortable about the public attention to her pregnancy.

"It's very strange for me but it is and it was an opportunity to work with government side to push forward provisions that frankly should have been here before."

Sask Party MLA Jeremy Harrison worked with Sarauer hashing out the changes at the Board of Internal Economy.

He thinks the reason these types of changes weren't made sooner is because there was no champion for the cause.

"Making this place more family friendly. I think. is only a good thing as far as having more people come forward, put their name on a ballot and not having to worry about what the impact might be in that specific way."

It's really important that... this building be reflective of the people we are supposed to represent. - NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer

There is precedent in other houses, including Alberta and the House of Commons.

They haven't included a proxy vote for MLAs who are away — they would still need to be present to vote.

MLAs would also still have to fill out leave provision sheets with how many days they were absent and why.

Sarauer and Harrison agreed that the changes were positive and long overdue.

"It's really important that... this building be reflective of the people we are supposed to represent," Sarauer said.

"And when we make it difficult for women of childbearing age and men who are starting families to be MLAs, it negates a whole section of the population that could be doing this work."