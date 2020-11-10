Sandra Masters defeats Michael Fougere to become Regina's new mayor-elect

Regina voters have elected Sandra Masters as the city's next mayor, defeating incumbent Michael Fougere.

In a speech at her headquarters late Monday, Masters said Fougere had congratulated her in a phone call and wished her luck.

Masters also beat out Jerry Flegel, Tony Fiacco, Bob Pearce, Mitchell Howse, Jim Elliot, Darren Bradley and George Woolridge.

Masters was the only woman of mayoral candidates. She becomes the first woman elected mayor in either of Saskatchewan's two major cities.

Newcomers leading

Two wards are set to be represented by new faces, as former Ward 8 councillor Mike O'Donnell announced he'd be retiring earlier this year and Ward 10 was represented by Flegel who's running for mayor.

Reid Hill, Carl Humphreys, Wesley Stryletski, Alex Tkach and Shanon Zachidniak are running in Ward 8.

As of the early counts, Zachidniak was leading the group with 829 votes. Tkach followed with 529 votes.

Meanwhile, Adam Anderson, Patrick Denis, Carmen Hiebert, Laura Luby, Landon Mohl, Charles Olsen, Shea Paisley and Mark Shmelinski are vying to replace Flegel in Ward 10.

As of the early counts, Mohl was the front runner there with 813 votes.

Ward 1 incumbent Barbra Young was in a tight race with contestant Cheryl Stadinchuk. Stadinchuk was leading with 51.13 per cent of the vote as of the most recent update.

Ward 7 incumbent Sharron Bryce was being beat out by Terina Shaw, who had 918 votes. Bryce and Shaw were up against Shobna Radons, Mike Parisone and John Gross.

In Ward 6, Dan LeBlanc held 582 votes. He was up against incumbent Joel Murray, who had earned 388 votes. The Ward was also contested by Sohel Sheik, Shontell Hillcoff, Rod Kletchko and Norman Hoffert.

Incumbents leading in other wards

Incumbents Bob Hawkins and Andrew Stevens were leading in their former Wards 2 and 3, respectively.

Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani was acclaimed before Monday's vote.

John Findura and Jason Mancinelli were also leading in Wards 5 and 9, respectively.