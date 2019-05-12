Regina man turns up the heat in MasterChef kitchen

Becoming a top chef competitor on a hit TV show has given Regina's Josh Miller a fresh new outlook on cooking.

"The way that I look at food now is completely different than the way I looked at it before," said Miller, who's a top five competitor on the CTV show MasterChef Canada.

"I'm just playing with food all the time and trying to teach people to love food as much as me."

For four years, Miller's been trying to get on the show that bills itself as celebrating "the country's best home cooks."

He believes his perseverance paid off, with Miller selected to vie against 11 other competitors in cooking challenges. Last Monday's episode saw Miller make it into the top five.

"It's still almost like a dream to me," he said, of watching the show from home, trying to connect the Miller on TV with himself, and his day-to-day life as a husband, father and unit manager at a Ranch Ehrlo location.

Now, he'll watch himself on screen and get to watch people like his wife cry at the raw emotion on display during the show.

"It's amazing for them to experience some of the feelings that I experienced while I was there."

A familiar face to fans

Since he's come home, he's caught the eye of fans on the street with his distinctive big beard and newfound celebrity.

He explained that they'll come up to him to tell him how they enjoy watching him on the show or to congratulate him for his success.

I hope I'm making Saskatchewan proud. - Josh Miller

It's an experience that hasn't gotten old yet, he said.

"A lovely grandmother came up and started talking to me and telling me, 'Hey, let's share recipes, chef to chef, cook to cook.' I think it's really awesome," he said.

Now, Miller's hoping to launch his own catering dinner party service, that will combine his love of food and bringing people together over meals.

But in the meantime, there's more MasterChef episodes to come, showcasing his efforts to outlast his competitors and impress the judges.

"I hope I'm making Saskatchewan proud and keep watching to see what happens on this crazy journey."