Saskatoon massage therapist accused of sexual assault faces additional charges

Police in Saskatoon say 66-year-old Kenneth Braun faces four more charges related to sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The Saskatoon man's charges are related to his work as a registered massage therapist and were tied to incidents between 1996 and 2021, police say.

Braun was first charged in June in connection with a sexual assault alleged to have happened in April of this year.

Police say they believe there could be more victims and encourage them to come forward.

Braun was to appear in court in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning to face the additional charges.