Massage parlour opponents speak out at Regina city hall

A sign advertises the services of a massage parlour. There are about 20 such establishments in Regina, officials say. (CBC News)

Proposed new rules for Regina's massage parlour industry are rubbing some people the wrong way.

At an executive committee meeting at Regina Wednesday, there were a number of speakers voicing opposition to proposed regulatory changes on massage parlours, also known as body rub parlours.

Some are advocating for an outright ban on the businesses, saying the city should not condone illegal activity or the exploitation of women.

The city believes a total ban would push sex workers onto the streets and into more danger. It wants the businesses to be licensed and subject to inspections, with the police being involved.

Janette Rieger, who was one of the city residents speaking to members of city council, says banning body rub parlours may make it easier to arrest johns.

"They don't get arrested in the massage parlours because you don't see them," she said.

"On the streets you would see them. Of course, the city, the police would have to be very proactive in enforcing those laws, but it would be more obvious what the activity is."

Logan Rohatyn was one of the few of the delegations speaking in favour of regulation.

He said he too is against sexual exploitation and degradation of women. He said he has a friend who works in a massage parlour who's scared of working out on the street.

"This is one option where there might be hope for women to have a safer atmosphere to be able to work in," he said.

The city's executive committee decided to table the discussion to a special meeting.

Mayor Michael Fougere said he hopes council can look at the recommendations again later this month.