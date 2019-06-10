Mason Gardiner

Hailing from Lemberg, Sask., Mason Gardiner moved to Regina to attend the University of Regina where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (Great Distinction) with a major in marketing and a public relations certificate. After working as the marketing manager for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Mason made the move to another provincial staple and is now a public relations specialist for Conexus Credit Union. In his spare time, Mason keeps busy as a content creator through his vlog "That Was 27", a co-chair for JDC West 2020 being hosted in Regina and spoiling his nephews.