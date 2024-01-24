Sask. Roughriders re-sign backup QB Mason Fine to a 2-year deal

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that quarterback Mason Fine will be returning on a new two-year contract.

The 26-year-old first signed with the Riders back in 2020. He didn't play until 2021, when he completed five passes for 64 yards in the regular season game.

Fine is expected to act as backup for starting QB Trevor Harris. Fine was put into action in Week 6 of the 2023 season when Harris was injured in the fourth quarter of a game against the Calgary Stampeders.

Fine was later injured and Jake Dolegala stepped up to take his place.

Fine is from Oklahoma and attended the University of North Texas, where he racked up football accolades.

He's the university's all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, overall touchdowns and ranks 28th for all-time passing yards in college football history, according to the Roughriders website.

Fine has played in 32 CFL games, and accumulated six touchdowns and 1,797 yards.