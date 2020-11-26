Masks once again required in Sask. long-term care homes
With COVID-19 cases rising in Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is bringing back a mask mandate for long-term care homes.
Health authority's policy applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people
With COVID-19 cases rising in Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is bringing back a mask mandate for long-term care homes.
Beginning Sept. 10, 2021, people visiting any SHA or SHA-affiliated long-term care facility are required to wear masks in common areas.
The SHA is also strongly recommending family and friends continue to wear masks inside residents' individual rooms, though it is not required.
Long-term care home residents are also being strongly encouraged to wear masks whenever they leave their rooms, especially if they are not fully vaccinated.
The SHA says free masks will be available at all long-term care homes, and this policy applies regardless of vaccination status.
