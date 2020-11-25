Maskless man asked to leave store, returns with knife: Regina police

A man who was told to leave a downtown-area store because he didn't have a mask on later returned with a knife and threatened employees, say Regina police.

Police didn't name the store, but said it happened on the 2100 block of Broad Street on Tuesday night.

Under Saskatchewan's Public Health Act, people are required to wear masks in public indoor places to protect against COVID-19.

According to the police, a man entered the store around 9:40 p.m. CST without a mask and was asked to leave.

Police say he returned with a knife and threatening to harm the store staff.

Police were called. After a struggle, the man was arrested and a knife was seized.

A 32-year-old Regina man has been charged with two counts of assault, one of possessing a weapon and one of resisting arrest.

He's scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court Wednesday afternoon.