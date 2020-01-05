Masked suspects fire shot during home invasion in central Regina

Regina police are looking for help from the public following an alleged home invasion where four masked people armed with guns forced their way into a home in central Regina.

At roughly 9:30 p.m. police were called to the 1600 block of Rae Street for a report of a home invasion, according to a police news release. There, four suspects armed with guns are said to have forced their way into the residence, firing one of the guns.

Police say there were no reports of injuries, but note they're still looking for two men who witnessed the incident.

Three other people were at the home at the time of the incident and were not injured.

Three of the suspects were believed to be men while the fourth was believed to be a woman. All of them had their faces covered with masks and were wearing red-coloured clothing.

Police say it's believed the four people fled the scene in a grey-coloured Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.