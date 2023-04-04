Mask mandates lifted at Sask. Health Authority facilities

Mask mandates and requirements for physical distancing have been lifted at all Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) facilities, the province announced Tuesday.

"We'll be reverting back to the previous masking policies in our health-care facilities. So essentially removing the requirement for masks and facilities," said Everett Hindley, the province's minister of rural and remote health, on Monday.

Hindley had said the change would come into effect Thursday, but on Tuesday the province announced it would happen immediately.

Hindley said the decision had been made in consultation with the SHA, the province's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab and SHA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Susan Shaw.

Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan's minister of health, left, sits with Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan's minister of mental health and addictions, seniors and rural and remote health, right. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

At SHA facilities, masking will only be required in locations where they would have been before the pandemic, such as operating rooms.

Private doctors offices will still be allowed to require masking if they desire.

Masks and personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns or globes will still be required for staff and visitors during outbreaks or in specific high-risk clinical areas, the province said in a news release.

The decision to remove the mandate is the result of learning more about the virus, Hindley said.

"We want to make sure that we're treating it the same as every other respiratory illness that we know of, in terms of the precautions that we take," Hindley said.

Data, anecdotes show desire to return to normal

The results of a CBC commissioned poll seem to indicate that a large part of the provincial population only wears masks when required.

The poll was conducted from March 2 to March 10 by the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at the University of Saskatchewan. It had 400 respondents, leading to a margin of error of plus or minus 4.90 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Roughly 10 per cent of the poll's respondents said they never wear a mask, while nearly 49 per cent only wear a mask when required, in places like hospitals or care homes.

In comparison, 12 per cent said they wear a mask always or often.

Half of those polled said that the province is already back to normal or almost back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hindley said he has repeatedly heard from people across the province who are ready for the mask mandate at SHA facilities to end.

"I know myself, personally, had a number of phone calls from health-care workers were also asking for this," he said.

The news comes despite Saskatchewan reporting more COVID-19 deaths in 2022 than any year of the pandemic.

The province has also continued to record COVID-19 deaths in the first three months of 2023. The province's CRISP reports say the province recorded 137 deaths from COVID-19 from Jan. 1 to March 25.

SK Vax Wallet app ending

The province also announced that it will be decommissioning the SK Vax Wallet app used to display COVID-19 vaccination records.

Although the province ended the requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter a business in February 2022, the app was still available to those who chose to use it.

Starting on April 17, 2023, the app will no longer accept updates. It will no longer be available for download on April 30.

Vaccination records will still be available on MySaskHealthRecord and can be printed or saved on a mobile device, the SHA said on Tuesday.