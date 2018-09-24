'Nervous and excited': Regina's Marty Klyne named to Canadian senate

Regina's Marty Klyne is one of two new members of the Canadian senate.

"For me personally, this is a capstone to my career," Klyne said Monday.

Klyne was named to the red chamber by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday. Beverley Busson, the first woman to serve as commissioner of the RCMP, was also appointed.

Klyne is the sixth senator from Saskatchewan and will sit as an independent.

"I know the senate has gone through some criticism in the last couple of years but I also know that there is a number of very smart people, very talented and very dedicated people."

Klyne will be sworn in at a ceremony on Thursday in Ottawa. (Courtesy: City of Regina)

Klyne was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina.

He has Cree Métis heritage and graduated with a Business Administration degree from the University of Regina in 1986.

Klyne is described as focusing much of his career and volunteer efforts on advancing the economic development of Indigenous communities.

"I'm proud to go there and represent Saskatchewan serving Canada in the senate. I'm proud for my family and certainly the Métis Nation and First Nations of Saskatchewan," he said.

"I have some interest around the Aboriginal files. I know there are some economic issues and some social issues that are important to me and the rest of the country."

From 2008 to 2013, Klyne served as publisher and CEO of the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Regina Leader-Post.

He has also been the Chief Operating Officer of the Regina Pats and president of the 2003 Grey Cup in Regina.

He is a former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation, held management positions with Royal Trust Corporation of Canada and the Mercantile Bank of Canada and later served as president and CEO of the Regina Regional Economic Development Authority and the SaskNative Economic Development Corporation.