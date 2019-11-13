Martensville man pleads guilty to impaired driving for crash that killed 11-year-old girl

A Martensville, Sask. man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death for a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl near Warman.

Anthony McClelland entered the plea, along with guilty pleas to two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm, on Tuesday in Saskatoon provincial court.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 19.

RCMP laid the charges about seven months after the crash, which happened at the intersection of Highways 305 and 11 last December.

Sophie Schnurr, 11, died after the half-ton truck driven by her mother, Dawn, was broadsided trying to avoid a truck being driven by McClelland.

A GoFundMe campaign for Schnurr's family raised more than $27,000.