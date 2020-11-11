Martensville High School moves to online classes after COVID-19 outbreak

All classes at Martensville High School are moving online for two weeks after an outbreak of COVID-19, the province of Saskatchewan announced Wednesday.

There are at least four cases at the school in Martensville, just north of Saskatoon, the province said.

Classes will move online until Nov. 23, after which the school will reopen at Level 3 of the provincial Safe Saskatchewan School Plan, meaning reduced in-class learning. The school will use a hybrid model of half online and half in-person learning until the Christmas break.

The Prairie Spirit School Division says that decision was made in consultation with the province's chief medical health officer and the Ministry of Education.

The division said it will rely on guidance from the Saskatchewan Health Authority on how to proceed after the Christmas break.