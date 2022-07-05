Man killed in collision north of Martensville

The driver of an SUV was killed Monday night in a collision with a pickup truck on Highway 12, police say.

The vehicles were both northbound when they collided approximately five kilometres north of Martensville at 8:50 p.m. The SUV rolled after the collision.

The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old man from the Leask area, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His family has been notified.

The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.

Highway 12 was closed for initial investigation but has since re-opened.

Warman RCMP continue to investigate.