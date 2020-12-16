'We had to do something': Martensville, Sask., residents react to new public health measures

Saskatchewan's new public health restrictions will be impacting holiday plans for many families in the province next week.

The changes, announced Monday, restrict indoor gathering for most residents to only the people they live with starting on Thursday.

The rules make exceptions for co-parenting relationships, caregivers and support services workers. People living alone may also meet with one household of fewer than five people.

For some people, the new rules were obviously necessary given the hundreds of new COVID-19 cases being reported every day.

"I suppose they have to," said Martensville resident Harma Singh. "If they want to reduce the number of COVID cases, it's mandatory [to have more public health restrictions]. And it's a good idea."

Martensville resident Harma Singh believes the new public health restrictions are 'mandatory' to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the province. (Chanss Langden/CBC)

Others in Martensville — which has seen significant community transmission, multiple cases in local schools and a COVID outbreak at a local grocery store — are enthusiastic about the new guidelines.

"I think they're awesome. I do," said Lucretia Hughes. "I'm sad that we can't be together for Christmas, but I do think we had to do something."

Others believe the province hesitated too long before implementing these new rules.

"It should have been done earlier, so we didn't have to do it at Christmas," said Martensville resident Greg Wickett. "It means I can't have my grandchildren home, which sucks."

For Martensville resident Greg Wickett, the timing of the new public health restrictions is disappointing. He will not be able to see his grandchildren over Christmas. (Chanss Langden/CBC)

Another Martensville resident, Grant Currie, said he is "all for" the new regulations, despite having to shelve his own holiday plans for the year.

"It affects us, because my wife and I have only one cohort group, and that's our niece and nephew and their two kids," he said. "So now, with five people [as the maximum allowed to gather]? We can't go."

Currie is a strong supporter of taking the public health measures that would allow the pandemic to end "a little bit sooner," but has been frustrated by what he sees as disjointed and sometimes confusing responses from federal, provincial and municipal governments.

"I really believe that all the governments need to get together and make a plan," he said. "Don't have it be piecemeal between this group, that group, this municipality. Make an overall plan, and I think people would accept it a little bit more."

Under the new restrictions, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed to gather outdoors with physical distancing.

Up to 30 people can still gather at event venues like conference halls, arenas and movie theatres.

Casinos and bingo halls will have to shut down on Dec. 19 and retail capactiy will be reduced starting on Christmas Day.

The public health orders will be reviewed four weeks after they are implemented.

(CBC News Graphics)

