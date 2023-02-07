Long-term Sask. Party MLA resigns his seat triggering by-election

Saskatchewan Party MLA and former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Mark Docherty resigned his seat in the legislature Monday triggering a by-election in his constituency of Regina Coronation Park.

The Saskatchewan Party Caucus news release announcing Docherty's resignation didn't elaborate on reasons why the long-term MLA is stepping down, simply stating he was leaving to "pursue other opportunities," effective Friday, Feb. 10.

Docherty was first elected as a Saskatchewan Party MLA in 2011 in the constituency of Regina Coronation Park.

He again won the seat in 2016 and 2020.

Docherty was elected as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly from 2018 to 2020, but lost to Randy Weekes in 2020.

Docherty also served as Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport during his time in government.

"Mark is a tremendously sincere and empathetic MLA who cares deeply about his community and its people," Premier Scott Moe said in a news release, which also stated a by-election would be held within six months.

Opposition NDP leader Carla Beck issued a statement following Docherty's resignation urging Moe to call a by-election as soon as possible.

She also praised Docherty's devotion to the community saying he "has earned the trust of his constituents and respect among his peers."

According to Docherty's Legislative Assembly biography, he has Bachelors of Science, Human Justice and Masters of Social Work degrees. He previously worked as director of Dale's House and a team leader at Paul Dojack Youth Centre.