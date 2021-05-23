Saskatoon Tribal Council offering hundreds of vaccine doses starting Tuesday

Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) will be offering 600 Pfizer vaccines beginning Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and ending Friday on a walk-in basis. These doses will be offered at SaskTel Centre.

STC usually 300 doses of vaccine Daily from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, but this week they're getting extra from Indigenous Services Canada, STC Chief Mark Arcand said.

"I'm very proud and I'm very humbled that we're an Indigenous organization giving back to the community and when we see these kinds of doses coming into our site, we're happy to distribute them," Arcand said.

"It's been a really rewarding experience."

Arcand said nearly 400 people have been coming out daily to get vaccinated, even despite the less than ideal weather, which makes him happy.

There could be wait times, a news release said, so STC is encouraging people to bring a lawn chair and snacks.

The doses are for first appointments only.