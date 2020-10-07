Regina school closed for one day after positive COVID-19 case

Marion McVeety school in Regina is closed Wednesday after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Regina Public Schools said in a news release that this is a "precautionary action" and the entire school will be cleaned.

The release also said the Saskatchewan Health Authority will be in touch if anyone has been in close contact with the positive case. Staff will contact parents on Wednesday with more details on the school's next steps.

In the Regina region, there are 26 active COVID-19 cases.