Regina police raid 4 illegal marijuana stores on Monday

Four illegal marijuana retail stores were raided by the Regina Police Service, around 4 p.m. CST on Monday.

Police charged both the owners and employees of four businesses in the city, located on:

2400 block of Dewdney Ave.

2800 block of Saskatchewan Dr.

1400 block of Scarth St.

1500 block of 11th Ave.

Regina police and officers with the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods program conducted the raids, laying charges under the Saskatchewan Cannabis Control Act.

People at the stores have also been fined.

Police seized marijuana, oil, candies, edibles, creams, cash and documents .

Provinces regulate the use and selling of marijuana in Canada. In Saskatchewan, retail pot stores are privately owned and regulated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

The province says only stores with SLGA permits are legally allowed to sell marijuana.