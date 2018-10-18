2 men charged after busts in Prince Albert, Saskatoon find more than $400K of cannabis and resin

Police have charged two men with possession of cannabis and cocaine, along with other charges, after searches in Prince Albert and Saskatoon yielded cannabis, crack cocaine and a firearm.

On Monday, Prince Albert RCMP and Prince Albert's Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit began a joint investigation on marijuana trafficking in the Prince Albert area, according to a news release. Police found and seized a "substantial amount" of marijuana at a storage locker and identified a man from Saskatoon as a possible suspect.

WIth help from Saskatoon's special enforcement unit, police conducted searches in Saskatoon of three residences and a storage locker.

Cannabis resin, cannabis marijuana, crack cocaine and a restricted firearm were among the items seized. (Submitted by RCMP)

They ended up finding more than 4,200 packages of cannabis resin with a street value of $275,000 to $290,000. They also found 46.5 pounds of cannabis marijuana with a street value of about $200,000, 31 syringes of cannabis resin, worth about $3,100, one ounce of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,000, and one restricted firearm. The search also recovered $4,700 in cash.

Two men, aged 55 and 51, are facing charges of unlawfully possessing cannabis and cocaine, possessing property obtained by crime, and firearm charges.

The 55-year-old is also facing charges of possessing cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP reminded the public that police will enforce the new cannabis laws, when it comes to people possessing, cultivating and selling cannabis products outside of the Cannabis Control Act.