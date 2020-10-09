Village of Marengo, Sask. evacuated after grain elevator fire

The village of Marengo, Sask., has been evacuated after a large fire at a grain elevator overnight. The surrounding RM of Milton has been placed under a state of emergency.

The Kindersley Fire Department was called to the scene around 11 p.m. CST Thursday night. The Eatonia, Kerrobert and Oyen Fire Departments also attended.

SaskPower tweeted that power is out in the community and that crews are working to restore it this morning or this afternoon. It says there is no estimated time of repair.

The Kindersley Fire Department was still on scene early Friday morning. A Facebook post from the village of Marengo said there would be an update on the situation Friday at noon.