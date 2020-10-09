Village of Marengo, Sask. evacuated after grain elevator fire
The Kindersley Fire Department was called to the scene around 11 p.m. CST Thursday night. The Eatonia, Kerrobert and Oyen Fire Departments also attended.
The village and surrounding RM also under state of emergency
The village of Marengo, Sask., has been evacuated after a large fire at a grain elevator overnight. The surrounding RM of Milton has been placed under a state of emergency.
The Kindersley Fire Department was called to the scene around 11 p.m. CST Thursday night. The Eatonia, Kerrobert and Oyen Fire Departments also attended.
SaskPower tweeted that power is out in the community and that crews are working to restore it this morning or this afternoon. It says there is no estimated time of repair.
The Kindersley Fire Department was still on scene early Friday morning. A Facebook post from the village of Marengo said there would be an update on the situation Friday at noon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.