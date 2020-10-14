The mayor of Marengo, Sask., says the village is still in shock almost a week after a major fire at a grain elevator, while the local fire chief says crews responded so well to the blaze he hopes to use video footage of their response to train people.



In the aftermath of a major fire at a grain elevator in the village of Marengo, Sask., local officials are still feeling the effects of the blaze.

Marengo Mayor Travis McKillop and city councillors spent time at the Providence Grain Solutions elevator site over the weekend, helping to keep remaining hotspots under control.

He said it was a sobering sight.

"All the metal grain bins are still standing, the newer part of the elevator that they built within the last five or six years is still standing, but the wooden original part of the elevator has all burned," he said. "And it's just a pile of mixed grain lying there with the scrap metal."

The village was temporarily evacuated, and the RM of Milton placed under a state of emergency after the fire broke out on the night of Oct. 8. And while people have now returned to their homes, McKillop says the events of last week are still sinking in for many village residents.

"Everyone is still kind of in shock," he said. "It still seems surreal. As far as I know, there haven't been any disasters like this [in Marengo] before." McKillop expects the damage to the elevator to affect all the farmers in the area around Marengo, as well as those in surrounding communities who hauled their grain to that elevator.

The Providence Grain Solutions elevator in Marengo is pictured before the Oct. 8 fire. (Google Earth)

Kindersley Fire Chief Ron Hope, who worked with fire departments from Kerrobert, Eatonia and Oyen to extinguish the blaze, agreed "the loss of the structure is a tragedy to the business and to the community that's involved."

Still, he said he "couldn't be prouder" of the crews who responded to last week's fire.

"There were several times that the crews were putting themselves in harm's way to prevent a tragedy from happening, so they placed themselves where they were needed to try and mitigate the incident as best they could," he said. "And they were very successful in doing so."

He said the good working relationships between local fire departments allowed them to form a cohesive response.

"Everything flowed together when the other departments showed up," he said. "The trust in one another is there."

Despite hazards such as an agricultural chemical storage facility approximately 30 metres away and multiple propane tanks kept on site, there have been no injuries reported from the fire.

Hope said the departments involved were closely monitoring the situation before the south wall of the facility collapsed at 2:09 a.m. on Oct. 9.

"We … identified about 11 minutes ahead that we were expecting this to happen, so there was a plan in place to remove all crews," he said. "And when that wall did come down, we immediately removed our crews. Video footage from our dash cam has caught all that, where the fire was basically on the heels of the guys as they were coming out."

Crews fight massive blaze in Marengo, Sask. 0:25 Fire destroyed a grain elevator in Marengo, Sask., on Oct. 8-9, 2020. Credit: Facebook/Kindersley Fire Department 0:25

In the future, Hope plans to use footage from this fire to train new crew members.

"When you're training people and you talk about collapse zones ... to be able to actually have footage where you can show them what happens and why the collapse zones need to be what they are, it's much easier for them to totally grasp that concept when they can see it in action," he said. "So we'll use a lot of the footage that we have for training down the road." An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.