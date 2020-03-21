Man, 61, dies after assault, suspect in custody: Prince Albert police

The Prince Albert Police Service says a 61-year-old man has died from his injuries after being assaulted on Sunday.

A 20-year-old man is in custody.

Police say victim was found around 12:30 p.m. CST that day on the 200 block of 9th St. E. in Prince Albert.

The man was "suffering from serious life-threatening injuries and missing some of his personal belongings," according to a news release sent out earlier this week.

Police say the man was taken to hospital in the city but had to be airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, where he later died.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested and originally charged with aggravated assault and robbery. He appeared in provincial court on Tuesday.

Prince Albert police said in a Friday news release that his charges will be amended and upgraded.

They are not searching for additional suspects.