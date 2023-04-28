Former Maple Creek teacher charged in historic sexual assaults

A former teacher and volunteer in Maple Creek, Sask., is facing charges of sexually assaulting two youth, and police believe there could be other victims.

Dexter Bacsu, 64, was charged this week with two historic sexual assaults. A news release from the RCMP said both assaults happened on sport-related trips, one of them in the early 2000s.

Police say they received the first report about a historic sexual assault on Tuesday. Officers arrested Bacsu on Wednesday and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

That day, a second person made a report to the RCMP about another alleged assault. Officers arrested Bacsu again and laid a second set of charges.

"The investigation continues and Maple Creek RCMP believe there may be more victims," police said in a news release. "Because it may be relevant to other potential incidents, investigators are releasing details of the accused's career and volunteer history."

Bacsu worked as a teacher in Maple Creek and was a substitute teacher until recently, police said, but is no longer employed by the school division. He also "volunteers in local youth sports and music programming, including as a coach and trip chaperone."

Police say anyone with information can contact the Maple Creek RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.