Traffic restricted after collision near Maple Creek, Sask.
2 vehicles are involved
Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of the Highway 1 intersection with Highway 21 right at Maple Creek, Sask.
In a release, RCMP said that EMS and the fire department are there "dealing with the injuries."
There's no word on the extent of the damage.
Traffic is down to one lane westbound.
Police will issue an update when the roadway has been cleared.