1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Maple Creek collision

A 50-year-old Maple Creek, Sask., woman is dead and a 55-year old man sustained life-threatening injuries after a serious two vehicle car crash near Maple Creek.

The collision happened Sunday night at around 8 p.m. CST. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to Regina via STARS air ambulance. There were no other passengers in the vehicles.

Highway 21 was blocked for several hours but is now open again.