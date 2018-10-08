Skip to Main Content
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Maple Creek collision
New

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Maple Creek collision

A 50-year-old woman died in the crash on Highway 21.

One man was transported via STARS air ambulance to Regina

CBC News ·
One man was transported via STARS air ambulance to Regina. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

A 50-year-old Maple Creek, Sask., woman is dead and a 55-year old man sustained life-threatening injuries after a serious two vehicle car crash near Maple Creek. 

The collision happened Sunday night at around 8 p.m. CST. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to Regina via STARS air ambulance. There were no other passengers in the vehicles. 

Highway 21 was blocked for several hours but is now open again.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us