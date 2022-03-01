Many still wear masks, some say it's time for change on first day without mask mandate in Sask.

Saskatchewan residents no longer have to wear masks at stores and indoor public places in the province, but that doesn't mean that people are ready to give up their face coverings.

Gisele Poirier, a Regina resident, said she will continue to wear a mask when she finds it necessary, however, she thinks now is the right time for the mandate to be dropped. Poirier said people can make up their minds for themselves going forward.

"I think it's time, I think that COVID is basically done now, and it's really up to us on a personal level just to take care of ourselves. If we don't feel comfortable, wear a mask, wash your hands. We know how to do this," said Poirier.

Ryan Becker, a Regina resident, also said he thinks it's the right time for the province to do away with the mask mandate.

"We're ready to move past this, because we definitely can't keep this up. So, I think the timing is just right and I hope it goes good for us," Becker said.

Gisele Poirier, a Regina resident, said she will continue to wear a mask when she finds it necessary. But she is in favour of the mask mandate ending. (CBC News)

But another Regina man told CBC he thinks masks should still be mandatory.

"Oh, I am a little bit worried, yeah. COVID's still playing around out there," said Russell Settee.

"Maybe it's better to be safe than sorry."

Dr. Cory Neudorf, senior medical health officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said he fears there will be a steep drop in mask use, and that it will lead to more transmission and more infections in the province.

"It's going to lead to a resurgence of cases for another month or two. And that's just going to make it far more difficult, especially for parents with vulnerable people at home, to feel like they're safe going to school right now. I really feel for them," said Neudorf.

Neudorf said people need to treat each other with understanding and kindness, whether they wear masks or not.

"There are a lot of people who, for a lot of very good reasons, are still going to want a mask. And the important thing is not to make that political, to make sure that there is a mask-friendly environment, including in schools right now," Neudorf said.

"The simple message is there's a lot of COVID out there still. And so it's a good idea to be masking."

Ryan Becker, a Regina resident, said the timing is right for the mask mandate to end. But some may still want to wear them. (CBC News)

People still encouraged to wear a mask 'if needed'

The Ministry of Health said it continues to encourage residents to "take the preventative measures that have proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

"All are asked to be respectful of the decisions individuals make," the Ministry of Health said in a news release Thursday.

Provincial recommended measures include:

Wearing a mask if needed.

Free rapid testing.

Regular handwashing.

Staying home when ill, for example if people have cold or flu-like symptoms.

Getting vaccinated, including a booster shot.

The province also recommends that people who test positive for COVID-19 self-isolate either for five days following the test date, or for 24 hours since any fever has cleared up without the help of medication and all other symptoms have been improving for at least two days, whichever is later.

Some residents in Saskatoon continue to wear masks, despite the provincial mandate being lifted. (Don Somers/CBC)

Residents are also encouraged to continue informing their contacts so they can self-monitor or test, the province said.

People who test negative but still have symptoms should stay at home until they feel better for at least 48 hours, the Ministry of Health recommends in its news release.