Many Regina and area schools extending remote learning until after April 23

Many schools in Regina and area are extending remote learning. Most schools had originally planned to have students back in class after the Easter break, but now many students will be at home until nearly the end of the month.

Regina's Catholic schools are extending remote learning until April 23 for high schools and April 26 for all others, according to an email sent to parents and staff Wednesday.

In the email, the Regina Catholic School Division thanked parents for their understanding and support as students moved to remote learning. It said the COVID-19 situation in Regina continues to remain a concern for local health officials and in schools.

The division said the local medical health officers have asked the schools to stay at Level 4 — fully remote learning — until April 23.

Students will return to a hybrid of in-person and remote learning at the four large high schools — Riffel, O'Neill, Miller and LeBoldus — and in-person learning for all other schools starting on Monday, April 26.

Prairie Valley School Division

The Prairie Valley School Division is extending remote learning for two weeks after the Easter break, with plans to resume in-person classes on April 26.

Parents were notified of the decision on Thursday in a letter signed by Director of Education Luc Lerminiaux and Board Chairperson Janet Kotylak.

The letter says the Saskatchewan Health Authority recommended the extension of remote learning in order to "interrupt and slow the spread of COVID, especially the Variants of Concern."

The more-contagious variants of concern have been recorded in high numbers in Regina and other areas in the south, and the school division's letter notes that there is a "concerning" rise in COVID-19 cases.

Conseil des Écoles Fransaskoises

Conseil des Écoles Fransaskoises sent out an email to parents saying similarly that remote learning is extended.

In the email it said with new recommendations from public health, remote learning will continue until April 23 for École Monseigneur de Laval's Pavillon Élémentaire, École Monseigneur de Laval's Pavillon Secondaire des Quatre Vents, École du Parc and École Ducharme.

It said in-person learning will resume on April 26 and parents of students can contact the schools at any time with questions.

Luther College High School

Luther College High School in Regina has also made the decision to extend remote learning for students until April 30.

In an update, Principal Mark Anderson said the decision came after the public health orders for Regina were extended and due to the high number of cases in Regina and area.

"Of course, this isn't the decision we hoped we would have to make, but we want to be proactive in the interest of keeping our community safe," Anderson said in the update.

The update said in the "very unlikely" event that restrictions are eased before April 30, the school will consider an earlier return date for on-campus learning.