'Mansplaining our anatomy': Saskatchewan judge under review after sex assault trial

The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint against a judge who recently found a former Regina doctor not guilty of sexually assaulting several patients.

The complaint was filed June 8 by one of five women who had accused Sylvester Ukabam of touching them inappropriately during medical exams.

Last month, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Brian Scherman acquitted Ukabam of seven counts of sexual assault alleged to have happened between 2010 and 2017.

The judge said in his written decision that the women were mistaken about what they felt.

The woman who filed the complaint had accused Sylvester of penetrating her vagina during a colonoscopy. She said the judge's decision reflects an underlying attitude of ignorance, misogyny and gender bias that she says is deeply unsettling.

"He was incorrectly mansplaining our anatomy to us," the woman said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

"A female judge would not have thought of that ridiculous argument, and if one of the victims were male, it would never have been called into question."

The woman cannot be named due to a publication ban.

In his decision, Scherman said the case came down to the reliability of evidence and he found no reason why he should not believe Ukabam, who was "logical and consistent" in his testimony.

"His medical justifications, or explanations as to what would have happened and why, were in context of the Crown's own expert witness," the judge said in his ruling.

Dr. Barry Lumb, a gastroenterologist, had testified in the trial that drugs the women were given during their medical procedures can affect memory and that women can feel deep pain in the pelvic area during rectal exams.

The woman wrote in her complaint that because she has female anatomy, her testimony was viewed as lacking credibility.

"Women 'mixing up' our vagina with our rectum is a concept as ludicrous as that of men confusing their penis with their rectum," she said.

"It is my firm belief that this judge would not have called into question a man's ability to differentiate his genitals from his rectum. Because we are women, however, the judge accepted this ridiculous argument as reasonable."

The Courts of Saskatchewan website says that last year Scherman took supernumerary status, which means he hears a reduced number of cases. A spokeswoman for the province's judges said Scherman declined to comment on the complaint.

The complaint against Scherman was filed days before the Crown appealed the decision.

The Crown argues in its notice of appeal that the judge erred by dismissing its application to admit similar fact evidence, failed to consider the totality of evidence and speculated about matters not in evidence.

Ukabam's lawyer said he would be filing a cross-appeal.

"In light of the evidence and the findings of the trial judge, we are disappointed the Crown has chosen to appeal," Aaron Fox said last week.

The complainant said she wrote to the judicial council before she knew an appeal was being filed.

She said as a mother of daughters, it was important for her to speak up. And she wants women alleging sex assaults to be able to "testify in a courtroom that's being presided over impartially, regardless of gender."

A spokesperson for the judicial council said the review will take three to six months.