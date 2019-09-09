Manslaughter trial underway for Regina man accused in fatal stabbing

A manslaughter trial has begun for one of two men charged in the 2017 death of Blaine Thomas Katz.

Gerald Earl McDormand was originally charged with second-degree murder, but he appeared in Regina Queen's Bench court this morning on the lesser charge.



On the evening of Aug. 12, 2017, police were called to the 2100 block of Cornwall Street after getting a report of a seriously injured man.

Katz, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

McDormand and Steven Paul St. Pierre were both charged with second-degree murder.

St. Pierre pleaded guilty to manslaughter this summer and was sentenced to 12½ years in prison.

St. Pierre admitted he delivered the fatal stab wound.

Court heard he had been brought in as the muscle in an ambush on Katz, who thought he was receiving payment for a drug debt.

Katz was stabbed in the back and bled out.

McDormand's trial started Monday and is expected to run multiple days.



Macheala Tokar, Blaine Katz's stepdaughter, told CBC News after the charges were laid that she wants her stepfather to be remembered as a family man, a good and caring person with a family who loves him, rather than as a murder victim.