Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 Moose Jaw shooting

Two men who were charged with murder in the 2018 death of a 21-year-old Moose Jaw man will be sentenced this March, after both pleaded guilty to lesser offences.

Police say Tyrus Ayerst suffered a fatal gunshot wound during a break-in and robbery at a home he was visiting in August of 2018. His body was found by police who were called to the home late on the evening of Aug. 17, 2018.

Sherwyn Pelletier was arrested and charged with second-degree murder the following day, after a brief standoff with police. He also faced breaking and entering, robbery and firearm-related charges.

Pelletier pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in Ayerst's death in Moose Jaw provincial court on Wednesday.

Co-accused Thomas McNab was also arrested and charged with second-degree murder last August, along with the same breaking and entering and robbery charges faced by Pelletier. He has since pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence.

Both Pelletier and McNab will appear in court on March 18 for sentencing.