2 women face manslaughter charges in North Battleford homicide: RCMP

Two women face manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the June homicide of a 32-year-old woman in North Battleford, RCMP say.

Officers from the North Battleford RCMP detachment responding to a report of an injured person found Kaylee Crookedneck, from Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation, outside a home on 114th Street in the Saskatchewan city just after 11 p.m. on June 16.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this week, Saskatchewan RCMP's major crimes unit, working with the North Battleford RCMP's gang task force, located and arrested two people in connection with the homicide, police said in a Saturday news release.

RCMP arrested a 21-year-old woman on Poundmaker First Nation on Tuesday. She was charged with one count of manslaughter and appeared in North Battleford provincial court on Thursday.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested by RCMP on Thursday in North Battleford. She was charged with one count of manslaughter and was scheduled to appear in North Battleford provincial court on Friday.