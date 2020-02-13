Skip to Main Content
Regina man charged with manslaughter in January death
Saskatchewan

Regina police have charged a 27-year old man with manslaughter in connection with a death earlier this year.

Josiah Pambrun accused of killing Rodney Troy Ruberry

CBC News ·
Regina police have charged a man in the January 2020 death of Rodney Troy Ruberry. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Josiah Pambrun was scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

He's charged in the death of Rodney Troy Ruberry, 49.

On Jan. 24, Ruberry was found critically injured in a home on the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue.

He later died in hospital.

Ruberry's death was one of four homicides in Regina in the first four weeks of the year.

Police said they continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

