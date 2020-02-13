Regina man charged with manslaughter in January death

Regina police have charged a 27-year old man with manslaughter in connection with a death earlier this year.

Josiah Pambrun was scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

He's charged in the death of Rodney Troy Ruberry, 49.

On Jan. 24, Ruberry was found critically injured in a home on the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue.

He later died in hospital.

Ruberry's death was one of four homicides in Regina in the first four weeks of the year.

Police said they continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.