Man's body recovered after house fire in Radisson

An RCMP news release said a man's body was pulled from an extinguished house fire in Radisson, about 65 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Fire crews from Radisson, Borden and Maymont attended the scene before 6 a.m. yesterday morning and found a home fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished the man's body was removed from the house.

The RCMP, the Provincial Fire Commissioners Office, Saskatoon Forensic Identification Services and the Coroner's office investigated and determined the man's death and the fire were not suspicious.

The news release said no one else was in the home at the time of the fire.