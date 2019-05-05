'Ernest brought our people together': Man's body found 12 days after he fell into Assiniboine

Ernest Severight's family says his body was found Sunday morning, 12 days after the father of four fell into the Assiniboine River near Kamsack.

A number of boaters who had made a raft of three canoes found the body around 10 a.m., said VernSeveright, Ernest's uncle.

"They went [down river] beside where Ernest had gone in," he said. "And within two minutes he'd come to the top — I'll say 40 feet from where he went in. That's where we found him."

It was a large effort and many people came together, Severight said. There were Indigenous peoples from different nations, RCMP, the HEART dive team from Winnipeg, rescuers from the Saskatoon Fire Department, cadaver dogs from Ottawa, drone operators from Saskatoon and more.

"It's unbelievable. It was an it was an amazing turnout. The support was tremendous," Severight said.

"Ernest brought our people together," he said. "From all over the place. And that's what we want to build on.

As a leader, I feel so proud of my people and I just give them all my respect for them to come together like that. - Chief George Cote

"That is what I believe that Ernest lived for, was to create that harmony and that peace amongst our peoples."

The support from different communities and cities has been "overwhelming," Cote First Nation Chief George Cote said.

"All the donations, and all the food, the water, and all the kind words, and financial help," he said. "It's just so amazing, you know, how we can just come together in a little area by the river."

Ernest Severight (far right) was always there to help others and was strong to help prepare ceremonies, his uncle Vern Severight said. Ernest was the third oldest of eight children. (Submitted by Tyson Severight)

"I just felt the love from the people that were at the site," Cote said. "As a leader, I feel so proud of my people and I just give them all my respect for them to come together like that."

People can do more together than individually, Cote said, and he's thankful that positive stories and memories are coming out of the tragedy.

The family is planning a wake and funeral. Severight said RCMP and the dive team are coming out to support.

Ceremonies, prayers and 'a very loving man'

Vern Severight's favourite memories with Ernest were sitting in the ceremonial lodge together with Ernest's father and another uncle.

"Singing together in our lodge and praying. Praying for all of our people, praying for something to happen — for people to come together," Severight said.

"Ernest was a very loving man," Ernest's brother Tyson Severight said. "He loved everyone around him. If somebody needed help or work done he'd never said no. He never backed down."

RCMP, experts and volunteers searched for Ernest Severight for 12 days before his body was found. (Saskatchewan RCMP )

Ernest, who was in his 30s, had an addiction that had taken a toll, but he was on the upswing and trying to get his kids back, Tyson said.

He was a father of four and a member of Cote First Nation. He was also very traditional and would help with ceremonies, Tyson said.

"He was a very outgoing guy. He was very cheeky, funny, you could joke around with him, he never took anything very seriously," Tyson said.

Ernest had issues as a young man but he did his best, Vern said.

"He wanted his people to continue with their spiritual way," Vern said. "And to continue trying to build respect for each other."

Finding Ernest was 'happy but very sad at the same time'

Finding Ernest was bittersweet, Vern Severight said.

"I'm still very happy but I could not explain it. Happy but very sad at the same time," he said. "Very relieved that we were able to bring Ernest home."

"I'm certainly humbled by all of the all the support that came out from everywhere," he said.

Tyson Severight is the youngest of the eight kids in Ernest's family. Searching for him was difficult, he said.

Volunteers, dive teams, and drone operators were all a part of the search for Ernest Severight's body since he was seen falling into the Assiniboine River near Kamsask, Sask., on April 23. (Eunice Ketchemonia-Cote/Facebook)

"I broke down driving down there this morning," Tyson said. "I was so defeated."

Tyson had gone home to be with his family when he got the message that Ernest had been found.

He drove back to the site, where he said everyone was in tears.

"It was like there was a big weight lifted," he said. "It's like that darkness was gone."