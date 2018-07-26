4 Manitoba men facing kidnapping charges after Swift Current, Sask. man abducted

Four Manitoba men are facing kidnapping charges after a Swift Current, Sask., man was allegedly abducted from a home on June 13.

RCMP said in a news release that the men were arrested in Brandon, Man. on Tuesday without incident.

Police received the complaint last month that two men forced another man from a home in Swift Current and into a van which drove away.

The next day, the alleged abductee escaped from a Brandon residence and made his way back to Saskatchewan. He then filed a report with the RCMP.

Police said the incident was not random and therefore posed no danger to the public.

The four men appeared in court in Brandon on Wednesday. Three of them are from that community and the fourth is from Neepawa​, Man.

It's expected they will make a Saskatchewan court appearance "soon," according to RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.