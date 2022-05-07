Manitoba man found dead on Trans-Canada Highway in Sask. was hit by vehicle: RCMP

A man found dead on the Trans-Canada Highway near Regina Friday morning is believed to have been hit and killed by vehicle, RCMP say.

Police are now asking the public for information that might help determine what happened.

The man's body was found in the eastbound passing lane of Highway 1 around 6:30 a.m. CST Friday, about three kilometres west of Sintaluta, RCMP said in a news release. Sintaluta is just over 80 kilometres east of Regina.

Indian Head RCMP temporarily closed the highway to investigate.

The man has been identified as a 41-year-old Manitoba resident. Police did not name him but say they are working on notifying the family.

Police believe the pedestrian was hit on Thursday evening. They are asking anyone who may have seen him, either before or after the collision, between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday to contact Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200.

Police say the man was wearing dark clothes, a red hoodie and a blue backpack.

Forensics and traffic accident reconstruction teams have already been at the scene.