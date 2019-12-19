Manitoba company fined $560K for 2017 workplace death near Eyebrow, Sask.

Langenburg Redi-Mix Ltd., a Winnipeg-based company, was fined $560,000 in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Tuesday for the 2017 worksite death of a worker near Eyebrow, Sask.

The worker was fatally injured when a wheel loader rolled backward and pinned the worker between the loader and a vehicle on Feb. 13 of that year.

The company was found guilty of two occupational health and safety violations during a Sept. 23 court appearance.

The company was fined $200,000 for "being an employer, fail to ensure, insofar as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of all of the employer's workers, resulting in the death of a worker," according to a government news release.

It was then fined another $200,000 for failing to provide proper and sufficient supervision resulting in the death of a worker.

The company must also pay a $160,000 surcharge.

It's the highest workplace fine handed out in Saskatchewan since January 2018 when Shercom Industries was fined $420,000 for the 2015 death of an 18-year-old Saskatoon man.